Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 18 informed that 2800 power project will be set up in the state's Dibang valley district.

''We have a lot of potential in the hydro sector and as I said 600 megawatts is one of the biggest projects in the entire northeast. Very soon lower subansiri project of 2000 megawatts will be ready and it will be too one of the largest projects. Besides this, 2880 megawatts will be set up in Dibang valley,'' Khandu said while addressing a gathering before the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport.

He also said that with such initiatives, Arunachal will play a big role in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a $ 5 trillion economy.

Further commenting on the Donyi Polo Airport, the Arunachal Chief Minister termed November 18 as a historic day.

''In 2019, PM Modi laid the foundation station of this airport. Despite COVID hitting the country but within a span of three years, the Donyi Polo Airport was completed,'' he said.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first greenfield airport of Arunachal Pradesh near the state capital Itanagar.

The Donyi Polo airport at Hollongi will boost connectivity, trade, and tourism in the hilly northeastern state.

The Hollongi terminal has a peak processing capacity of 200 passengers per hour and was built for around Rs 955 crore. It is 4100 sq m in size.

Over 690 acres have been used to create the airport, which has cost over 640 million rupees. The airport is excellent for daytime operations in all conditions because of its 2,300 m runway.

The airport terminal is a cutting-edge structure that supports resource recycling, renewable energy, and energy efficiency.

With the addition of Donyi Polo Airport, Arunachal Pradesh will have three operational airports, bringing the region's total number of airports in the North-East up to 16.