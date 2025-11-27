Arunachal: 29-year-old Iter Bam elected unopposed as youngest ZPM in Leparada district

Iter Bam of New Bam Village has been elected unopposed as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) from the 11A Basar Assembly constituency, emerging as the youngest representative to assume the post in the region.

At just 29 years old, Bam holds an impressive academic portfolio including a BA (Honours) and MA in History, a B.Ed degree, and a Diploma in Yoga. Her uncontested electoral win is widely seen as a resounding vote of confidence from the community, reflecting strong belief in her leadership qualities and dedication to public welfare.

The development has sparked enthusiasm across the Basar region, with many describing her election as a significant milestone toward promoting youth leadership in local governance. Community members are hopeful that her academic strength and fresh perspective will inject renewed vigor into grassroots development initiatives.

Supporters fondly recall her late father, Er. Dagi Bam—highly regarded for his service and community contributions—and view her rise as a continuation of his legacy. Local elders expressed optimism that she will uphold his ideals and work diligently for the inclusive growth of the area.

Bam is set to formally assume office soon. Her upcoming tenure is expected to prioritize public welfare, strengthened participatory governance, and accelerated developmental progress within the Basar Zilla Segment.

Her unopposed election has drawn admiration from various parts of Arunachal Pradesh, celebrated as a proud moment that motivates more youth—especially young women—to step into leadership roles.