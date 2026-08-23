Arunachal: 29-year-old swept away in Nyamjangchu River, search underway

A 29-year-old man was swept away while swimming in the Nyamjangchu River at Namtsering village under Lumla circle in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district on Sunday, August 23, prompting a search operation by local residents and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel.

The man has been identified as the son of former Tawang District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Wangdi Lama.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place while the man was swimming in the river. He was reportedly swept away by the strong current and could not be traced immediately.

Following the incident, local villagers joined SSB personnel in launching a search and rescue operation along the river. Teams are continuing efforts to locate the missing man and recover him from the river.

The operation is currently underway, with authorities and local residents searching stretches of the Nyamjangchu River and its surrounding areas.

Further details about the incident and the ongoing search operation are awaited.