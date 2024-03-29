3 individuals have been apprehended in connection with the recent outbreak of violence during the scrutiny of nomination papers in Longding, Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident, which occurred yesterday, resulted in injuries to Longding SP Dekio Gumja after supporters of the National People's Party (NPP) clashed with security forces.

According to reports, tensions flared when supporters of NPP candidate Gangdiap Wangsa allegedly initiated the violence by hurling stones at the carcade of Honchun Ngandam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and sitting MLA, as he was departing from the Deputy Commissioner's Office. Ngandam is also a minister in the state government.

In an attempt to control the situation, SP Dekio Gumja sustained injuries amidst the chaos. Security forces, present on duty, were compelled to resort to firing warning shots into the air to disperse the unruly crowd.

Following the incident, a suo moto case has been registered at the Longding Police Station, and an investigation is underway. Law enforcement authorities are meticulously analyzing video footage from the scene to identify the culprits responsible for the violence and bring them to justice swiftly.

In response to the volatile situation, additional security personnel have been deployed in vulnerable areas within Longding town and its vicinity. However, despite these measures, the atmosphere in the area remains tense.

The condition of SP Dekio Gumja, who sustained injuries during the altercation, has been reported as stable.

In light of the unrest, the administration has imposed Section 144 and issued certain prohibitory orders to maintain law and order in the region. The local authorities are closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further escalation of violence.