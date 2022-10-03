Three new arrests have been made in connection with the AE examination question paper leakage case at the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC).

Two of the three are candidates, while the third is a family member of one of the candidates.

Previously, the police had arrested APPSC Deputy Secretary-cum-Deputy Controller of Examination Taket Jerang (53), AE exam candidate Thomas Gaduk (26), Jeju Institute teacher Akhilesh Yadav, Tanyang Gaduk (57), GPS Tarak Pangin junior teacher Tama Saroh (53), and courier runner Dilip Saha.

On September 27, the case was transferred to the Special Investigation Cell (SIC), and the state government referred it to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The details of the three arrests, according to SIC SP Anant Mittal, will be released soon.

"Because the case is under investigation, we are arresting individuals based on information obtained from multiple sources, not just interrogation," the SP told the reporters.

The paper leakage was discovered on August 29 after the police received a written report from Gyamar Padang, an APPSC AE examination candidate, who claimed that the question paper had been leaked.