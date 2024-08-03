The Arunachal police arrested three Myanmarese nationals, on August 3 for illegally entering the Indian Territory through Lohit district.



The trio was arrested from an area that falls under Wakro circle of Kathan village following which they were taken to the local police station at Wakro.

The case, registered as WKR PS C/No. 09/24 under multiple sections of the Foreigner Act, Passport (Entry into India) Act, and the Arms Act, was initiated following a written complaint from Inspector Jano Aran.

The complaint, lodged at 6:30 pm on August 2, detailed that around 1 am on the same day, three individuals were apprehended by the Kathan Police outpost team.

The individuals have been identified as Adeh Sadi Lisu (25), son of Lt. Wacheyo Lisu; Akhi Yoha Lisu (22), son of Lt. Aderam Lisu; and Ngwaphata Lisu (20), son of Lt. Ngwayo Lisu. All three are residents of Sago village, Putao district, Myanmar.

According to sources, the youth of Kathan identified and caught them with two rifles and bullets. They later handed them over to Wakro PS.

From their possession, the police seized a locally made 5.56 mm long barrel firearm, a locally made 7.62 mm long barrel firearm, 26 live rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, 22 empty cartridges of 5.56 mm ammunition, six refilled 7.62 mm live rounds and one empty cartridge, an Itel S23+ Android mobile phone, 10 Yuan in Chinese currency and Rs 1000 in cash.

After thorough joint interrogation by Lohit Police led by Sr SP Lohit, T Amo and sister agencies, the suspects admitted to being Burmese nationals but failed to produce any valid documents such as passports or arm licenses.

The seized items were formally documented in the presence of witnesses. The case has been assigned to SI P. Tayeng for further investigation, with ongoing interrogations involving other security agencies.