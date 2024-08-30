30 workers were injured in an accident near Maratha Ground on August 30 when a vehicle belonging to the Tawang Forest Division overturned.

The incident took place between 2.30 pm and 3 pm as the overloaded vehicle, Max pick-up truck which was carrying more than 30 workers, including both men and women was returning from a plantation drive.

Following the accident, the Tawang Forest Division cited brake failure as the reason, however, Mon Tawang Vigilance raised concerns that overloading might be the primary reason, given the department’s history of transporting more than 40 workers daily in a single Max pick-up, violating traffic and transportation regulations.

According to the medical register, around 30 workers were checked for injuries.

Ten patients have been admitted to Khando Drowa Zangmo District Hospital in Tawang, including Sang Norbu from Khobleteng village, who has been referred to the military hospital at Teli for further treatment.

Tawang DFO Piyush Gaikwad, who was returning from a meeting in Itanagar, promptly distributed financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each injured worker and assured that all medical expenses would be covered upon the production of medical bills.