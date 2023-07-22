On the morning of July 22, Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district was jolted by a magnitude 3.3 earthquake. The tremor struck at 6:56 am, sending ripples of concern through the region. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers.

There were no reports of damage or casualties, but residents remain on alert as aftershocks cannot be ruled out.

The neighboring state of Manipur experienced its own seismic event on July 21 when a magnitude 3.5 earthquake hit Ukhrul. The tremor occurred at 5:01 am local time, with its epicenter located at Lat 24.99 and Long 94.21. Although the earthquake was relatively mild, it serves as a reminder of the region's geological dynamics, necessitating readiness for any future seismic activities.

Earlier on July 21, even the distant state of Rajasthan felt the tremors, particularly in Jaipur, where a series of earthquakes occurred within half an hour. The latest quake, measuring 3.4 in magnitude, struck at approximately 4:25 am. Prior to that, a magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook the region at 4:09 am, followed by a 3.1 magnitude tremor at 4:22 am. All three quakes were recorded at depths ranging from 5 to 10 kilometers.