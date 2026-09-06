Arunachal: 34 children among 38 persons traced in suspected trafficking case, 4 arrested

Namsai Police have traced or recovered 38 persons, including 34 children and four adults, in connection with a suspected child trafficking and illegal placement case, officials said.

The development came during the ongoing investigation into Namsai Police Station Case No. 54/2026.

Police said four alleged facilitators have so far been arrested in connection with the case. The latest arrest is that of Rupali Padung, who has been identified as another alleged main facilitator.

The police are investigating the alleged roles of the accused and other persons connected with the transportation and placement of the victims.

The investigation is being conducted by Deputy Superintendent of Police Kengo Dirchi under the supervision of Namsai Superintendent of Police Sangey Thinley, with coordination from the Child Welfare Committee and District Child Protection Unit.

According to police, the investigation is focused on establishing the complete network of facilitators, the transportation and placement of the children, financial transactions, electronic evidence and other links associated with the case.

Police are also examining the persons with whom the children were allegedly placed, as well as their parents or guardians, to verify their individual roles and circumstances.

The Child Welfare Committee and District Child Protection Unit are coordinating care, counselling, rehabilitation and other welfare measures for the children who have been traced or recovered, police said.

Namsai Police said they were committed to identifying the entire network and taking legal action against those whose involvement is established during the investigation.

The identities and personal details of the children are being kept confidential in accordance with law.