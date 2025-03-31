A mild earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi Yomi district on Monday afternoon, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The tremor occurred at 2:38 pm IST at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter recorded at latitude 28.88°N and longitude 94.34°E.

NCS shared details of the seismic activity on its official ‘X’ handle, confirming the location and magnitude. While no immediate reports of damage or casualties have surfaced, the tremor marks the second earthquake in India’s northeastern region within four days.

Earlier this week, Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district experienced a 4.0-magnitude earthquake at 1:03 pm IST, with a shallower depth of 5 km. The region, which lies in a seismically active zone, frequently experiences low to moderate-intensity earthquakes.

Authorities continue to monitor seismic activity in the area. Residents are advised to stay informed and prepared for any aftershocks.