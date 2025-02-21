The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has imposed a fine of 1 lakh each on 35 schools in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) for failing to comply with established regulations.

The commission has also issued show-cause notices to the institutions for non-compliance with the required norms, marking a major crackdown on unregistered private schools.

The APSCPCR Chairperson stated that the action is part of a larger effort to ensure that all schools in the region adhere to prescribed standards, particularly concerning quality education and child safety.

The APSCPCR has warned that more institutions could face similar penalties if they do not rectify their violations.

The commission emphasised that the authorities are ramping up scrutiny and inspections to guarantee that child protection and educational standards are maintained across Arunachal Pradesh.

The fines come as part of a broader initiative to ensure that educational institutions meet the legal requirements and operate in the best interests of children.

List of schools penalised:

1. Aab Tebw Residential English School, Tarajuli

2. Agepe Public School, Senki View, Itanagar

3. Bethany English School, Itanagar

4. Bright Hill School, Naharlagun

5. Budding Kids Home School, Itanagar

6. Care Foundation School, Lekhi

7. Chimpu Valley School, Itanagar

8. City Mission School, Itanagar

9. Ebenezer Residential School, Naharlagun

10. Goyi Memorial School, Itanagar

11. Hornbill English School, Nirjuli

12. Happy Country Kids Pre-School, Itanagar

13. Highland Academy, Nirjuli

14. Holy Kids School, Nyorch

15. Holy Child School

16. Kidzee Kids Angel School

17. Mount Moriah Residential School

18. National Public School, Naharlagun

19. Natkhat Play Home Pre-School, Naharlagun

20. Sun Rise Public School, Itanagar

21. Rockford School, Naharlagun

22. S.S Garden of Knowledge Play Home

23. Sacred Heart School, Naharlagun

24. Sansys Smart School Tots, Itanagar

25. Smart Kids Pre-School, Itanagar

26. St. Claret School, Itanagar

27. St. Mary Mission School, Itanagar

28. St. Mary Pre-Primary School, Naharlagun

29. Tarang Academy, Itanagar

30. Christ the King Academy, Itanagar

31. Toddler's Garden Pre-School

32. Trinity Mission School, Lekhi

33. V.P Foundation School, Itanagar

34. Vrindavan Day Care Centre, Itanagar

35. Arunachal Valley Public School, Itanagar