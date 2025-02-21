Arunachal: 35 schools in Itanagar fined Rs 1 lakh each for violations, get show cause
APSCPCR fines 35 schools in Itanagar for violating education and child safety norms. The commission warns of increased inspections and potential penalties for non-compliance.
The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has imposed a fine of 1 lakh each on 35 schools in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) for failing to comply with established regulations.
The commission has also issued show-cause notices to the institutions for non-compliance with the required norms, marking a major crackdown on unregistered private schools.
The APSCPCR Chairperson stated that the action is part of a larger effort to ensure that all schools in the region adhere to prescribed standards, particularly concerning quality education and child safety.
The APSCPCR has warned that more institutions could face similar penalties if they do not rectify their violations.
The commission emphasised that the authorities are ramping up scrutiny and inspections to guarantee that child protection and educational standards are maintained across Arunachal Pradesh.
The fines come as part of a broader initiative to ensure that educational institutions meet the legal requirements and operate in the best interests of children.
List of schools penalised:
1. Aab Tebw Residential English School, Tarajuli
2. Agepe Public School, Senki View, Itanagar
3. Bethany English School, Itanagar
4. Bright Hill School, Naharlagun
5. Budding Kids Home School, Itanagar
6. Care Foundation School, Lekhi
7. Chimpu Valley School, Itanagar
8. City Mission School, Itanagar
9. Ebenezer Residential School, Naharlagun
10. Goyi Memorial School, Itanagar
11. Hornbill English School, Nirjuli
12. Happy Country Kids Pre-School, Itanagar
13. Highland Academy, Nirjuli
14. Holy Kids School, Nyorch
15. Holy Child School
16. Kidzee Kids Angel School
17. Mount Moriah Residential School
18. National Public School, Naharlagun
19. Natkhat Play Home Pre-School, Naharlagun
20. Sun Rise Public School, Itanagar
21. Rockford School, Naharlagun
22. S.S Garden of Knowledge Play Home
23. Sacred Heart School, Naharlagun
24. Sansys Smart School Tots, Itanagar
25. Smart Kids Pre-School, Itanagar
26. St. Claret School, Itanagar
27. St. Mary Mission School, Itanagar
28. St. Mary Pre-Primary School, Naharlagun
29. Tarang Academy, Itanagar
30. Christ the King Academy, Itanagar
31. Toddler's Garden Pre-School
32. Trinity Mission School, Lekhi
33. V.P Foundation School, Itanagar
34. Vrindavan Day Care Centre, Itanagar
35. Arunachal Valley Public School, Itanagar
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