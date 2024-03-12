In a plea echoing from the Mandal office of the 39th Mebo (ST) Assembly Constituency, the office bearers and leaders of the BJP stood united today, appealing to the state BJP high command for due consideration in the distribution of party tickets. The spotlight of their concern was focused squarely on the prospect of granting the party ticket to Shri Lombo Tayeng, a recent defector from the Congress ranks.

Riju Megu and Aduk Perme, representing the 39th Mebo BJP Mandal, voiced their collective sentiment, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the longstanding dedication and service of party veterans amidst the selection process. They cautioned against the potential repercussions of granting the ticket to Tayeng, highlighting the disarray it might instigate within the BJP's stronghold in the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency.

Their sentiments found resonance among other speakers, including Rokom Borang and several others, who echoed similar concerns over the looming decision. The prevailing sentiment among the grassroots BJP workers was unequivocal – the ticket should not be bestowed upon Lombo Tayeng, regardless of recent affiliations.