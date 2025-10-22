Arunachal: 3rd edition of T20 district level cricket tournament kicks off in Leparada

The much-awaited 3rd Edition of the T20 District Level Cricket Tournament 2025 commenced today, October 22 with great enthusiasm at the Todak Basar Stadium in Leparada district, Arunachal Pradesh. The opening ceremony was graced by Nyabi Jini Dirchi, MLA of Basar Assembly Constituency, who attended as the Chief Guest.

Heemani Meena (IAS), Deputy Commissioner of Leparada, attended as the Guest of Honour, while Tsering Thapkey, Joint Secretary of the Arunachal Cricket Association (ARCA), and Yab Lala, Treasurer of ARCA, were present as Special Guests alongside other notable personalities.

The inaugural event featured inspiring interactions with state cricket pioneers Mari Ado (Umpire-cum-Selector Member, Women’s & U-16 Boys category), Jumngam Basar (Wicketkeeper-All Rounder, BCCI Level-1 Course), and Er. Kengo Bam (First Captain, Arunachal Team). Their success stories stood as a testament to perseverance and passion that flourished despite the limited facilities available in earlier years.

Commending the Leparada District Cricket Association (LDCA), MLA Jini expressed deep appreciation for the team led by Adv. Marto Nyodu (President), Adv. Yidik Lombi (General Secretary), and Karmar Basar (Organising Secretary), for their consistent efforts in promoting cricket in the region.

Addressing the players, MLA Jini urged them to maintain discipline, integrity, and sportsmanship, encouraging them to see the tournament as a stepping stone toward representing Arunachal at the state and national levels.

She also announced her keen interest in introducing a women’s cricket initiative in the next edition of the tournament, emphasizing inclusivity in sports development.

Appealing to the local community, MLA Jini called upon residents and elders to donate land for the creation of a dedicated cricket ground in Leparada, envisioning better sporting opportunities for the youth. Concluding her address, she wished all participating teams good luck and commended the LDCA for their successful organization of the event.