The Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students' Union (APCSU), on October 20 organised a grand opening of the 3rd Edition Winter Football Tournament at Diyun, Arunachal Pradesh, which kicked off today.

The tournament will captivate audiences with the participation of 24 teams, including 18 Men's teams and 6 Girls' teams from Changlang, Namsai and Lohit districts.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by local administration, ZPM, HoDs of Local Administration, Major Manik Singh (Assam Rifles, Dumba Camp), CBOs representatives, principals, headmasters, and school in-charges from Diyun Circle.



Guests who were present in the opening ceremony extended gratitude to the APCSU for taking the lead to fight against drugs menace and also encourage youths to show their talents through this tournament.

The APCSU Winter Football Tournament aims to engage and inspire young athletes in the Diyun region and neighbouring areas.

The tournament was aimed to steer youth away from the potential dangers of substances like drugs, alcohol, and opium, emphasising the message "SAY NO TO DRUGS."

The APCSU representatives stated, “This event will not only foster a profound sense of community and healthy competition but also make a significant contribution to the ongoing battle against substance abuse. This tournament will serve as a platform to promote unity among diverse communities in Diyun and adjacent blocks/districts. The inclusion of women and female football enthusiasts and players in this edition will add a unique dimension, showcasing their exceptional talent.”

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Abhish Chakma, said that “the success of the 1st Winter Football Tournament was a source of inspiration, and the union is determined to make the 3rd edition even more remarkable.”