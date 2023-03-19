A special investigation team (SIT) of the Namsai police arrested four bike-lifters on March 18 in connection with the theft of 26 two-wheelers from 2022-23.

Ripunjoy Duwara, a 27-year-old from Tinsukia (Assam), was the first person arrested by the SIT, which was led by Namsai SDPO Chera Saban and was supervised by SP Dr. DW Thongon. The Tinsukia police assisted the SIT in the arrest of Duwara.

The SIT later arrested Babul Buragohain, 35, of Sumonipathar villager in Sadiya (Assam), and Sanjit Shakti, 32, of Kherani villager in Namsai, based on Duwara's revelation. The fourth individual, 37-year-old Girin Saikia of Namsai's 2nd Mile neighborhood, was also taken into custody.

In a press release, the SP stated, "The accused admitted to their involvement in various MV theft cases, which led to the recovery of 26 two-wheelers from various parts of eastern Arunachal."

The SP went on to say that four two-wheelers were found in Dambuk (Lower Dibang Valley), one in Anini (Dibang Valley), nine in Mudoi (Changlang), and the remaining twelve were found in the Insu/Insa area of Chongkhan police station in Namsai district.

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