Arunachal: 4-month-old Asiatic bear cub rescued and rehabilitated
A 4-month-old Asiatic bear cub was rescued in Arunachal Pradesh and is now undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation. The cub was initially found abandoned and taken to a rescue centre before being moved to Pakke Tiger Reserve for ongoing care.
A wildlife rescue team has successfully saved a 4-month-old Asiatic bear cub from Kolortang village in Lohit district, Arunachal Pradesh. The cub was discovered abandoned near the Tezu-Hayuliang road and quickly transported to the Mini-Zoo-cum-Rescue Centre in Lower Dibang Valley.
At the centre, caretakers provided immediate care and attention to the young cub.
With great dedication, the cub has now been transferred to the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) located in Pakke Tiger Reserve. This specialised facility will offer ongoing care under the supervision of wildlife experts.
Their goal is to prepare the cub for eventual release back into its natural habitat, ensuring it can thrive independently in the wild.
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