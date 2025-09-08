Arunachal: 48 academic toppers honoured in Mebo sub-division felicitation programme

In a bid to encourage academic excellence, the All Mebo Constituency Students’ Union (AMCSU), in collaboration with the Itanagar Mebobian Welfare Kebang (IMWK), organized its 3rd Annual Felicitation Programme at the Government Higher Secondary School auditorium in Mebo today, September 8.

The ceremony was graced by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng as Chief Guest, Mariyang–Geku MLA Oni Panyang as Guest of Honour, Adi Baane Kebang General Secretary Er. Geyon Tayeng as Special Guest, and AdiSU Vice-President Miling Modi along with Assistant General Secretary Chelbo Jamoh as Special Invitees.

A total of 48 toppers from Class V, VIII, X, and XII across the Mebo Sub-Division were felicitated. This included 13 students from Class XII, 8 from Class X, 6 from Class VIII, and 21 from Class V. Among those honoured were Elina Yirang (Class V, Don Bosco Mebo – 96.7%), Katon Tayeng (Class X, GHSS Mebo – 88.6%), Ponung Lego (Class XII Humanities, GHSS Mebo – 89.4%), Mumne Borang (Class XII Science, VKV Nirjuli – 87.8%), and Poren Taye (Class XII Commerce, JNV Mahadevpur – 76.2%).

The topper awards for Class X and XII were sponsored by MLAs Oken Tayeng and Oni Panyang, while IMWK extended financial support for the successful conduct of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Oken Tayeng congratulated the achievers and urged other students to work harder to make it to the topper’s list in the coming years. “Such programmes set a good example and motivate the student community to strive for academic excellence,” he said.

Guest of Honour Oni Panyang and ABK General Secretary Geyon Tayeng also praised the efforts of AMCSU and IMWK, emphasizing that such initiatives would foster healthy competition among students and encourage higher achievements.

AMCSU President Kangge Tayeng expressed gratitude to IMWK, both MLAs, GHSS Mebo Principal Olak Ratan Koyu, and all well-wishers for their support in making the event a success. He reiterated AMCSU’s commitment to continue recognizing academic talent every year.

The felicitation programme drew appreciation from parents, teachers, and community leaders for nurturing a culture of recognition and motivation among young learners.