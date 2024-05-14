In an ongoing investigation of the Itanagar WPS Case No- 20/24 under Section- 373 IPC R/W Section- 6/8/12 POCSO Act and Section-3/4/5/6 of Immoral Trafficking Act, the Itanagar Police have apprehended six additional individuals. This group includes three individuals implicated as pimps and three others accused of sexual assault.

They have also rescued another minor girl from a lodge at Zoo Road, Chimpu following further investigation and search operation. This brings the total number of victims rescued to five and the total arrests to twenty-one.

The arrested include a husband-wife duo who run the City Hotel at Zoo Road Chimpu, and the manager of the hotel. They were found to have trafficked the rescued minor girls into prostitution.

A raid at the hotel led to the rescue of another minor girl. The rescued girl, Miss F, is 15 years old and comes from a poor family. She was being raised by the arrested couple and was forced into prostitution.

She is currently in a shelter home and receiving medical care. Two assailants who had sexually assaulted the minor were also arrested. While another assailant was arrested on May 14 and is currently in police custody.