In a remarkable collaboration between Military Intelligence (ECIB), Security Forces, and the Longding Police, a significant joint operation unfolded today, leading to the apprehension of six hardcore cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM).

The operation, sparked by specific intelligence provided by Military Intelligence (ECIB), saw the combined forces launching a targeted effort in the general area between Longding town and Niausa.

The arrested individuals, following intense spot interrogation, divulged crucial information about a concealed arms cache located between Knoknu and Khasa villages. In response, the security forces extended their operation to the specified area, resulting in the recovery of three MQ assault rifles, detonators and various warlike stores.