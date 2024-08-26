The sixth edition of the Siang-Simang Angling Festival concluded with a colorful culture night and prize distribution to the winners of the angling competition, which was held in a modest yet fitting manner at the Siang-Simang river confluence in Boleng, Siang district, on August 24 and 25.

The festival is one of the most awaited annual events of Siang district.

The awards for the two-day festival were given out during the closing ceremony. Dorzon Mugli won the first prize of Rs 1 lakh with a citation, Manya Basar received the second prize of Rs 50,000, and Gedo Basar took the third prize of Rs 20,000 for the first day’s event, with all three catching Golden Mahseer of 4.5 kg, 4.2 kg, and 2.5 kg, respectively.

For the second day’s event, Moji Riram received the first prize for catching a Golden Mahseer weighing 1.8 kg. Atan Ketan was awarded the second prize and fastest catch for catching two Chocolate Mahseers weighing 700 grams and 600 grams. C. Rickey Wangham, Er. Obang Gammeng, and Khanwang Arangham received consolation prizes for catching Golden Mahseers weighing 300 grams, 200 grams, and 100 grams, respectively.

In addition to cash prizes and citations, the winners of the angling competition were also given fishing gear by India’s leading ethical angler, Derek D’Souza, CEO of Pelagic Tribe, as a part of motivation and encouragement.

The closing event was attended by local MLA-cum-Minister, RD, PR, Coop & Transport, Arunachal Pradesh, Ojing Tasing as chief guest, Kesang N. Damo, Director Tourism, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh as guest of honour and Oken Tayeng, MLA 39th Mebo-cum-Member, National Tourism Advisory Council, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India as the special guest besides Dy. Commissioner, Siang District, P.N. Tungon and other dignitaries including Derek D’Souza, Vice President of All India Game Fishing Association.

The festival was organised by the Dosing Social Welfare Society Youth Wing (DSWS-YW), headquartered in Dosing village, approximately 12 km from the district HQ in Boleng. The society was established in 1982. The organising committee was led by Chairman Taki Tabi, President Kangkiram Tapak, and General Secretary Jony Mibang.

Congratulating the winners of the Angling Festival, chief guest Ojing Tasing noted that the Pangin-Boleng area is naturally gifted and that efforts are being made by both his office and the state government to improve communication access and facilities to boost tourist flow in the region.

However, he mentioned that due to changes in the water course and decreased water volume this season, fewer fish were caught this year, highlighting that the confluence is an excellent spot for fishing and has the potential to attract many tourists with its opportunities for water sports and camping activities. Tasing emphasised that the angling festival not only promotes the conservation of Mahseers but also creates employment opportunities for local youth.

Tourism Director, K N Damo and MLA Mebo, Oken Tayeng appreciated the organiser of the festival, DSWS-YW for conserving the aquatic lives and its ecosystem of the region. They further appealed to the organisers, locals and the administrator to protect and preserve the ecosystem of Simang-Siyom, river, forest and fishes from extinction.

Derek D’Souza, CEO of Pelagic Tribe, stated that the Simang river is a major breeding ground and highway for Golden Mahseers, and praised the people of Dosing and Boleng for their significant efforts in conserving the fish. “I have been part of this festival since its first edition and have continuously encouraged the organizers. I come here every year for this angling festival; in fact, Boleng feels like my hometown. I love this place, the people are very nice, and I enjoy their tasty food,” D’Souza added.

He also expressed a genuine desire for the angling festival to generate more economic benefits for the local community in the years to come.