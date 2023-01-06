Seven more government officials have been arrested by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Police for their alleged involvement in the paper leakage that occurred during the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)'s AE Civil Mains exam in 2022.

The arrests were made on January 5 and 6, 2023 respectively.

The government officials who were taken into custody have been identified as Jembang Darang, Kangkeng Garu, Yen Talom, Kali Yomcha, Pakjum Gamlin, Kaling Jerang, Neki Ratan.

As of now, 46 people have been arrested in connection with the paper leak case thanks to these two arrests.

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It may be noted that the Arunachal Pradesh government has recently said that no one will be spared if found involved in the alleged APPSC paper leak scam and the government will not tolerate any “act of insanity”. Each and every culprit will be handled with an iron fist.

The All Nyishi Students Union (ANSU) observed a 12-hour-long bandh call over the APPSC paper leak case. The bandh saw its full-fledged effect in the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar, with rows of protesters, sloganeering peacefully, walking down the road.

The bandh call came into effect from 5 am on December 27 and shall continue to remain in force until 5 pm.

The closure has been declared in the vicinity of the Itanagar capital complex, affecting normal life due to the bandh call. Protesters can be seen taking out rallies, and processions while sloganeering “Save Arunachal," "Fulfill our demands” etc.

The case involving AE (civil) question paper leak has been turned over to the CBI. Since 2014, the SIC has been looking into cases related to the paper leak.

The SIC is looking into all the cases, based on several FIRs filed by the aggrieved aspirants.