Arunachal badminton prodigy Geto Sora has made the state and country proud yet once again. The under-9 ace shuttler has been selected for the Tops Arena International Junior Badminton Championship to be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 19-23 December.

Arunachal State Badminton Association secretary-general Bamang Tago informed that Sora will compete in the U-9 and the U-11 boys’ singles events of the championship.

Taking to Twitter, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu appreciated Sora and said that the young lad promises to soar high. He said that the story of 7-year-old Master Geto Sora, a promising shuttler from Arunachal Pradesh, is quite reassuring. Khandu also congratulated Sora for making our country and Arunachal Pradesh proud.

Sora clinched the U-9 boys singles title in the Yonex-Singha-BTY Championships 2022.The multinational event that saw the participation of around 802 shuttlers from 10 different countries of the globe was held in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 02 to 07.

Sora defeated third seed Phukit Chantarangsee of Thailand in straight sets of 20-11 and 20-11 to win the first international gold medal of his career.Sora had earlier defeated number one seed Kritin Phutthawilai of Thailand and Malaysia’s Yi Kang Liu in the quarter and semi-final respectively to cement his post in the finals of the coveted championships.

Sora has also won gold in the PNB MetLife Junior Badminton Championship which was held in Guwahati, Assam in 2020.