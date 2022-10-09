A 70-year-old man was shot dead by some unidentified miscreants in Arunachal’s Longding district on October 9.

The incident took place at 6 PM when the victim, identified as Atar Singh was at his Grocery shop along with his son Arun Kumar Sharma and his wife Billo Devi.

The bullet hit Atar's chest and critically injured him.

Immediately, he was rushed to the Community health Centre, Longding for further treatment but he succumbed to his injuries on reaching the CHC.

Spot verification revealed two empty cartridges of rounds used in rifles.

Atar Singh is a resident of Ladawas village of Haryana and the son of the Late Kalhiyalal.

He came to Longding approx 40 years ago and was running a grocery shop.

SP Longding informed that an investigation on the case is still underway and more details awaited.