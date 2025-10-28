Arunachal: 700-year-old Chakzam Bridge stands tall, MLA Tsering pushes for heritage tourism

The iconic Chakzam Bridge, also known as the Shaking Bridge, continues to stand strong as a symbol of ancient engineering and spiritual heritage in Arunachal Pradesh.

Built nearly 700 years ago by the Buddhist saint and engineer Thangtong Gyalpo (Dupthop Thangtong Gyalpo), the iron-chain suspension bridge spans the Tawang Chu river, connecting generations with its remarkable design and cultural legacy.

MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering, accompanied by officials, visited Shernup Village and the historic Chakzam Bridge to review the site’s condition and assess its potential for village-based tourism development.

The team also included Neil Law of Himalayan Footprints and other representatives engaged in cultural preservation and sustainable tourism initiatives.

The visit formed part of preparations for the upcoming Losar Celebration, the Buddhist New Year festival, which holds immense cultural importance in the Monpa community.

MLA Tsering emphasised that promoting responsible rural tourism in areas like Shernup and Chakzam will not only preserve the region’s living heritage but also generate livelihood opportunities and showcase the Mon region’s unique blend of culture, spirituality, and natural beauty to visitors from across the world.