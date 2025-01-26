The 76th Republic Day was celebrated at Buddha Stadium, Bomdila, as well as in other Sub-Divisions of West Kameng District, featuring a vibrant and diverse display of cultural performances by various tribes, alongside parade contingents.

West Kameng Deputy Commissioner Akriti Sagar (IAS) unfurled the National Flag in the presence of the Superintendent of Police, Heads of Departments, PRI leaders, and the public of West Kameng District.

In her speech, Sagar highlighted the significance of celebrating Republic Day and emphasised the development and achievements of the district.

Expressing concern over the growing issue of narcotics consumption, she appealed to the public, especially the youth, to stay away from such substances. She also urged farmers and the public to refrain from cultivating cannabis, which she warned could jeopardize the future of the younger generation.

Sagar also commended the West Kameng Police Department for their commitment and relentless efforts in curbing the drug menace in the district.

The best cultural troupe, parade contingents, and exhibition stalls were recognised and awarded during the celebration.