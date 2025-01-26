The 76th Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and patriotic zeal across Tawang district. The celebrations kicked off with patriotic slogans and Prabhat Pheris organized by government schools, followed by the unfurling of the National Flag at various institutions, offices, and public buildings.

The main event took place at the General Parade Ground, where a large crowd of citizens, officials, and dignitaries gathered to witness the grand celebration. Incharge Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, hoisted the National Flag, accompanied by a guard of honor presented by contingents from the Arunachal Pradesh Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), NCC cadets, Scouts, Guides, Cub Bulbuls, and a military band display by the Lungrola Battalion of the Indian Army.

Among the dignitaries present were MLA Tawang Namgey Tsering, SP Tawang Dr. DW Thongon, senior officers from the Tawang Brigade, heads of central and state government offices, monks, nuns, and thousands of citizens.

In her Republic Day address, DC Mosobi paid tribute to the freedom fighters and recognized the contributions of former and current legislators, public leaders, and social workers toward the nation’s and state’s development. She also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army and security forces for their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s borders.

DC Mosobi extended her appreciation to Principal Dr. Yeshi Gyetsen of Dorjee Khandu Government College and his faculty team, as well as Executive Engineer (Electrical) Sang Phuntso and his team for their exceptional dedication. She also highlighted the government’s focus on border village development under the Vibrant Village Programme and urged citizens to fulfill their fundamental duties, fostering a responsible and conscientious society.

Special recognition was given to the Tawang Brigade Commander, Commandant SSB Lungla, BRO officials, Lungla administration, and local villagers for their quick and coordinated efforts in controlling the wildfire near Sagkyur village on January 24, which had threatened wildlife and nearby communities.

Following the address, commendation certificates and cash awards were presented to government employees and social workers for their outstanding services. The dignitaries also visited exhibition stalls set up by government departments and self-help groups (SHGs), and explored the weapon display by the Lungrola Battalion of the Indian Army.

Across the district, subdivisions and administrative centers also celebrated the day with enthusiasm. At Jang, ADC Hakraso Kri unfurled the National Flag, while Incharge ADC Lungla Ama Nungnu Mara hoisted it at Lungla headquarters. EAC Kyidphel Tsering Choden also unfurled the national flag at Kyidphel headquarters.

The 76th Republic Day celebrations in Tawang epitomized the spirit of unity, patriotism, and collective dedication towards national progress.