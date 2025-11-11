Arunachal: 7th Annual Sports, Cultural & Literary Meet of KGBVs and BCEF School inaugurated in Tawang

The 7th Annual Sports, Cultural and Literary Meet of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (Pharmey, Kangteng, and Jang) and BCEF School was inaugurated today at the BCEF School campus in Tawang.

Lumla MLA and Advisor for Planning & WCD, Tsering Lhamu, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Lumla Block ZPM Thutan Gombu attended as the Guest of Honour.

The event began with the unfurling of the National Flag, followed by an impressive march-past by contingents from all four participating schools. The vibrant ceremony showcased the energy, enthusiasm, and teamwork of both students and teachers.

Speaking at the event, MLA Tsering Lhamu lauded the initiative as a wonderful platform for nurturing talent, promoting sportsmanship, and fostering lasting camaraderie among the students.

She also extended her gratitude to ZPM Thutan Gombu, Tawang District Youth Welfare Society Chairman and District Mahila Morcha President Sonam Nordzin, and all staff and organisers for their efforts in making the event a grand success.