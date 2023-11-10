The enchanting town of Tawang came alive with vibrant colors and cultural fervor as the 7th Tawang Festival commenced with a dazzling street carnival, setting the stage for a week-long celebration of tradition, art and community spirit.

The old market of Tawang witnessed a captivating display of traditional Monpa folk cultural dances, complemented by a spirited band performance by students from Hr. Sec School Jang and the Indian Army jawans. Approximately 400 talented artists showcased their prowess, treating the gathered crowd to a mesmerizing array of folk dances, including Aji Lhamo, Baa Chham, yak dance, Lion dance, Arpo, and kyeng chham, among others.

Distinguished guests, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Local MLA Tsering Tashi, and MLA Lungla Tsering Lhamu, graced the occasion, adding to the festive spirit. The street carnival not only attracted the attention of dignitaries but also drew thousands of tourists and local residents who reveled in the rich cultural tapestry on display.

As the sun dipped below the horizon, the festivities transitioned to the grand Mentsem-Tse Tawang festival ground, where a cultural show unfolded. The monks of Tawang Monastery set the tone with the Mangalacharan, and despite the bone-chilling cold, Chief Minister Khandu officially inaugurated the festival from the festival stage, greeted by a tremendous turnout of spectators.

The evening cultural show graced by Festival Chief Coordinator Namgey Tsering and Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Kanki Darang, showcased the rich heritage of the region. Both extended warm greetings to the distinguished guests, acknowledging the significance of the festival in preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of Tawang.