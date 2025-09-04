Arunachal: Aalo, Namsai and Ziro set for municipal upgrade

Aalo, Namsai and Ziro are on track to be developed into municipal areas, following a government notification issued under the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 2007.

According to the order, Aalo in West Siang district and Ziro in Lower Subansiri district have been proposed for ‘Municipal C’ status, while Namsai in Namsai district is set to be upgraded to a Nagar Panchayat.

The notification invited objections or suggestions from individuals, departments, or organisations regarding the proposed changes. These must be submitted to the respective deputy commissioners within 30 days.

Deputy commissioners have been directed to review and resolve all claims or objections before forwarding the final proposals to the government after the one-month period. (With inputs from PTI)