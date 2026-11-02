Aalo Police arrested a man and seized 5.67 grams of a suspected heroin-like substance during an anti-narcotics operation in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on October 31.

The accused, identified as Karba Bogo, was intercepted while driving a Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 near the tri-junction at Bogdo, Upper Colony, Police Colony, in Aalo, following specific intelligence inputs, police said.

According to West Siang Police, Bogo had been under surveillance for several months over his alleged involvement in drug peddling. Acting on the information, a police team intercepted his vehicle and conducted a search in the presence of the Town Magistrate and independent witnesses.

During the search, police recovered 5.67 grams of a suspected heroin-like substance from the vehicle. A used syringe, the car and a mobile handset were also seized.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of West Siang Superintendent of Police Kardak Riba and led by Aalo Police Station Officer-in-Charge Inspector Y. Riram, along with Sub-Inspectors Manthan Chithan and Lakhi Mena and other personnel.

Police said legal proceedings had been initiated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation is underway.