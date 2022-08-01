All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has deferred its proposed 24-hour bandh after the state government issued a notification to suspend all the residential proof certificates (RPCs) issued to the Chakmas and Hajongs.

An order stated that the government of Arunachal has decided to suspend all Residential Proof Certificates (RPCs) issued in Changlang District with immediate effect.

Further, it has also been decided to suspend the issue of fresh RPCs forthwith.

The apex students' body has demanded that RPC (residential proof certificates) provided to Chakmas and Hajongs be canceled immediately, as well as the immediate suspension of Changlang Deputy Commissioner and Diyun EAC for allegedly granting RPC to over 500 Chakma-Hajongs.

Talking to media, AAPSU vice-president Nabam Gandhi said the union members met the government representatives and demanded a proper notification for the suspension of all RPCs besides the inclusion of AAPSU members in the fact-finding committee.

He further said that on July 30, the state government constituted a five-member committee led by Opak Gao, Secretary of Food & Civil Supply as chairman, Director of Border Affairs Hage Lailang and Home Under-Secretary Likha Sampu as members.

Two AAPSU representatives were also made members of the committee.

On reports that more than 500 RPCs issued to the Chakma-Hajong refugees, Gandhi said the government has issued a notification to suspend all the RPCs.

The committee, he added, will have to submit its initial report within 15 days and the final report within 45 days of formation.

“We have suspended our protest and not called it off. If the reports of the five-member committee are not on the proper track, AAPSU will continue its agitation,” he added.

The AAPSU demanded on July 18 that the Pema Khandu-led government invalidate all Chakma-Hajong community residential proof certificates (RPCs), saying that at least 500 Chakma-Hajong refugees were awarded RPCs at Diyun in Changlang district.

On July 28, the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students Union (APCSU) urged the people of Arunachal Pradesh not to respond to the threats of a state wide bandh on August 3 from 4 am onwards since its demands had not been met.

The Chakmas, a predominantly Buddhist community had fled from the Chittagong Hill Tracts of erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) to India in 1964, following alleged communal violence and the construction of the Kaptai hydroelectric dam in Chittagong, which had displaced nearly one lakh people belonging to the community.

The Hajongs, a Hindu tribal group, had also taken refuge in India after fleeing from Mymensingh district around the same time, also because of alleged religious persecution.

The Indian government in 1972 decided to grant citizenship status to the Chakma and Hajong refugees following a joint statement by the PMs of India and Bangladesh.

The move had been opposed by the North Eastern Frontier Agency government (now Arunachal Pradesh government) at the time saying that it would not permit “outsiders” to settle in its territory as it would affect the demography.