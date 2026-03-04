Arunachal: AAPSU election permission withdrawn amid law and order concerns in Itanagar

The Itanagar district administration has withdrawn permission for the upcoming election and conference of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU), citing escalating law and order concerns following recent clashes between rival candidates.

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Itanagar, formally revoked the earlier approval granted for holding the AAPSU Election/Conference at Jubilee Hall of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC). The permission had been issued vide Office Order No. DC/ICC/17012/12/2026-JUD dated February 5, 2026, allowing Chief Election Commissioner Shri Nabam Tamar to conduct the election process from February 17 to 23, 2026, subject to certain conditions.

Significantly, the original order had clearly stated that the district administration reserved the right to withhold or cancel the election process at any stage depending on the prevailing law and order situation.

According to official sources, the decision to recall the permission comes in the wake of recent violent clashes between rival AAPSU candidates in Itanagar. Authorities noted that the incidents led to a deterioration in the local law and order environment, raising apprehensions about further breaches of public peace and tranquility if the event were allowed to proceed.

The administration has also taken into account the upcoming Sixth Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh, scheduled from March 6 to March 12, 2026. Officials underscored that maintaining a stable security situation in the capital is critical for the smooth conduct of the crucial budget session.

“In view of the prevailing circumstances and the likelihood of further disturbances, the earlier permission—now time-barred—stands recalled with immediate effect,” an official communication from the Deputy Commissioner’s office stated.