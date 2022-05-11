Napho Boham, the Gaon Burah (village head) of Luksim village in Longding district, was released on Tuesday afternoon after being kidnapped at gunpoint from his home by NSCN (K-YA) operatives on Sunday night.

According to report, a group of suspected NSCN (K-YA) militants abducted the Gaon Burah (village head) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Longding district.

The village head was released around 5:30 p.m. near New Banfera Wunli in Kanubari circle, according to Longding DSP B Tangjang. From Kanubari subdivision in Arunachal's Longding district, the location is a nearly two-hour walk through dense jungle and mountain terrain.

The police had previously reported that NSCN (K-YA) operatives had taken the GB to Luakkun village in the neighbouring state of Nagaland. The operatives accused Boham of providing security forces with information about their movements.

Earlier, the abduction of the village headman occurred on the night of May 7-8, when an armed group of suspected NSCN (K-YA) insurgents sneaked in from Laukun village in Mon district and kidnapped the village headman.

It may be mentioned that many NSCN cadres have recently been apprehended by security forces in Arunachal Pradesh’s TLC region. Many militants from the NSCN(K-YA) have also surrendered their weapons to security forces.

The people of Lahu village in Arunachal’s Tirap district’s Dadam Circle have recently pledged to fight insurgency in the area.

According to reports, the NSCN(K-YA) faction was active in the Arunachal Pradesh district of Longding. They engage in extortion in the area, abducting people for money if they refuse to pay taxes.

Meanwhile, security forces have been attempting to reduce extortion-related activities, but this militant group is working with trusted linkmen who assist them in extortion.

Longding district borders Nagaland, Assam, and Myanmar and is frequently used as a transit route by various militant outfits to enter Assam as well as Tirap and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.