The Capital Police Team, led by Sub Inspector Samuel Ngupok, successfully apprehended a child rapist who had been evading trial for the past six years. The arrest was made possible with the support of Constables Sandeep Yadav, Lobsang Gyatslan, and Lady Constable Arty Degu, along with the District Detection Team, under the supervision of SP Capital.

At approximately 1400 hours, the Special Team tracked down and arrested Rajesh, also known as Gour Kishor Singh, in Guwahati. Rajesh was involved in Itanagar WPS Case No- 49/16, registered under Section 376(2)(i) of the IPC, read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act. The case is currently under trial before the Special Judge (POCSO) in Yupia.

Rajesh had been on the run since 2018 after being released on bail following his initial arrest for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2015. The Capital Police Team utilized both technical and human intelligence to bring the fugitive to justice.

This arrest marks the second major success for the Capital Police Special Team. Previously, they captured Majibur Rahman, who had been absconding for 11 years after escaping from Jully Jail. Rahman was wanted for the brutal murder and rape of two sisters in Akashdeep, Itanagar.