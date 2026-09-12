Arunachal academic Prakash Divakaran delivers keynote at Thailand International Leadership Award 2026

Prof. Dr. Prakash Divakaran, Vice Chancellor of Himalayan University in Arunachal Pradesh, represented India at the Thailand International Leadership Award 2026, where he delivered a keynote address before an international gathering of academics, business leaders, entrepreneurs and other distinguished guests.

The event, held in Thailand under the theme “Honoring Leaders. Inspiring Excellence. Shaping the Future,” brought together personalities from different countries to recognise leadership and promote international friendship, cultural exchange, cooperation and peace.

In his address, Divakaran spoke about the importance of value-driven leadership, saying that true leadership goes beyond positions and professional achievements. He highlighted vision, responsibility, integrity and service to society as key attributes of effective leadership.

He also emphasised the role of education and academic institutions in developing responsible leaders who can contribute to social progress, international understanding and sustainable peace.

The event provided a platform for participants from diverse professional and cultural backgrounds to exchange ideas on leadership, cooperation and global challenges. Discussions also focused on the importance of mutual respect, cultural understanding and international collaboration.

Among those attending was Dr Nishi Malhotra from the United Kingdom, a singer who participated in the international gathering alongside academics, business leaders and other professionals.

The Thailand International Leadership Award 2026 was organised by D&G Holiday Thailand Co., Ltd., represented by Parwee Jaipinta, in collaboration with Phoenix Global Gold and international partners.

The organising committee was led by Country Host Dr Ashagan Ashghari of Phoenix Global Gold Co., Ltd., with participation from international leadership and business representatives, including Amba Dr Jovy Espalabra of GAHE and ILDS, Philippines.

For Himalayan University, Divakaran's participation marked an international academic and leadership engagement, while bringing attention to the university and Arunachal Pradesh at a global forum.

The organisers said the initiative would continue with the Thailand International Leadership Award 2027, with a focus on leadership, cultural exchange, international cooperation and peace-building.