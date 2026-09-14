Arunachal ACB arrests retired DFO in alleged Rs 31.93-crore fund misappropriation case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Arunachal Pradesh has arrested a retired Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) in connection with an alleged Rs 31.93-crore misappropriation of government funds in the Banderdewa Forest Division.

The accused, Chukhu Loma, was arrested on September 13 in connection with Case No. 09/2025, the ACB said in a press release.

According to the bureau, the case relates to alleged irregularities in the disbursement of government payments to private individuals during Loma’s tenure as DFO of the Banderdewa Forest Division.

The ACB alleged that Loma, along with other public servants, was involved in the disbursement of the payments, which allegedly resulted in forgery, criminal misappropriation of government funds and other financial irregularities.

Following his arrest, Loma reportedly complained of chest pain and physical discomfort. He was subsequently presented for medical advice, the bureau said.

The ACB is also investigating the role of other public servants allegedly linked to the case.

Further investigation is underway, the bureau said.

The ACB reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against corruption and said the case reflected the government's resolve to curb financial irregularities and protect public funds.

