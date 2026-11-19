The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Arunachal Pradesh Police has registered a case against a retired senior forest officer over the alleged misappropriation of Rs 3 crore sanctioned for an eco-tourism project in West Kameng district, following a direction from the Gauhati High Court.

The FIR, registered on November 12, names VK Jawal, who was the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Khellong forest division at the time of the alleged irregularities. He later served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) before retiring recently.

The case stems from a complaint filed by social activist Chopa Cheda on August 24, alleging financial irregularities in the implementation of the eco-tourism project in the Balemu area, which was sanctioned in 2022. After the ACB allegedly failed to act on the complaint, Cheda approached the Special Judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Yupia, seeking directions to register an FIR.

The court rejected his application on September 22, observing that prior approval under Section 17A of the Act was required. Cheda subsequently moved the Gauhati High Court, which on November 10 set aside the order and directed the ACB to register an FIR and investigate the allegations.

According to the FIR, the project was tendered on March 22, 2022, at an estimated cost of Rs 2.94 crore, and the contract was awarded to M/s GRN Enterprises for Rs 2.93 crore on March 28. However, documents obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act allegedly showed that a cheque for Rs 3 crore had been issued on March 24 in the name of "Self", reportedly bearing Jawal's signature.

The complaint questioned why the amount was withdrawn in the name of "Self" when the contract had been awarded to a private firm. It also cited a communication from the firm's proprietor, Rinchen Norbu, who claimed that although work had begun, his company had not received any payment and its bills remained unsanctioned.

An inspection report dated July 24, 2025, following a physical verification of the project site, was also cited in the complaint.

The ACB has registered the case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. The FIR stated that the IPC provisions were invoked as the alleged offences took place before the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita came into force. Inspector Karbom Tao has been assigned to investigate the case.