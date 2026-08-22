Arunachal achieves 100% home electrification, tap water connectivity: CM

Arunachal Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent home electrification and tap water connectivity, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday, August 22, highlighting the expansion of basic services across the state.

In a post on X, Khandu said around 1.48 lakh households in the state had electricity in 2016, accounting for 49 per cent of the total households at the time.

“Ten years later, the picture has completely changed. Today, 3.02 lakh homes have electricity. That is 100 per cent home electrification,” he said.

The chief minister said the expansion of drinking water coverage had been even more significant.

According to Khandu, only 22,796 households had functional tap water connections in 2016, accounting for 9.9 per cent coverage. By 2026, the number had increased to 2,28,566 households, which he described as 100 per cent coverage and a 903 per cent increase.

“Over the past 10 years, Arunachal Pradesh has made a big difference in two basic needs, electricity and drinking water,” Khandu said.

He added that his government would continue working to ensure that the benefits of government schemes reach every household in the state.