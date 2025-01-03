Arunachal Pradesh has marked significant progress in controlling malaria transmission, has moved to Category 1, signifying an annual parasite incidence (API) of less than one case per 1,000 population.

This information was revealed in the latest World Malaria Report 2024, released by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO report also revealed that along with Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli also advanced to Category 1.

Appreciating the recent development, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on his official X handle said, "India is very fast moving toward a malaria-free future. Thanks to the concerted efforts of all stakeholders, malaria cases have declined to two million and deaths have plummeted to just 83 by 2023, underscoring our collective resolve to improve public health for our citizens."

He further shared the information which accredits Arunachal amongst top states combatting the spread of malaria and stated, "Arunachal Pradesh along with Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Madhya Pradesh, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli has moved to Category 1 in 2023, reporting an annual parasite incidence (API) of less than one case per 1000 population."

Moreover, CM Khandu attributed India's public health infrastructure to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. "Given the efficacy of targeted interventions under the visionary guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, our robust public health infrastructure will help India achieve the malaria-free status by 2030," he added.

CM Khandu exalted Arunachal's committment to make every possible effort to "ensure that we have zero indigenous cases by 2027."