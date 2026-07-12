Arunachal achieves major milestone in geothermal energy with successful commissioning of drying unit

Arunachal Pradesh has achieved a significant milestone in its geothermal energy journey with the successful installation, commissioning and performance testing of a geothermal drying unit by the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS).

The drying unit has been commissioned entirely using the natural temperature and flow discharge of a geothermal well, demonstrating the practical and sustainable utilisation of geothermal resources for direct-use applications.

The achievement highlights the immense potential of geothermal energy in supporting clean and renewable technologies, particularly for drying agricultural produce, enhancing value addition and strengthening rural livelihoods.

CESHS Director Tana Tage congratulated the technical partners—the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute and Geotropy ehf, Iceland for their contribution to the successful execution of the project.

The initiative has been undertaken by the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS) with support from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India.

Officials said the successful commissioning of the geothermal drying unit marks an important step towards expanding the use of geothermal resources in Arunachal Pradesh and promoting sustainable, renewable energy solutions in the region.