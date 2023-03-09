An active cadre of the banned outfit NSCN(K) Nikki Sumi surrendered before the police in Arunachal Pradesh's Tirap district on March 9.



Jangwang Tangjang who is a resident of Borduria village in Tirap district joined the outfit in July 2022.

In a successful Counter- Insurgency operation launched by the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles with Longding Police, one hardcore insurgent of NSCN-K (YA) was apprehended on February 25 in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per our sources, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles received input about the presence of a cadre in Chop village of Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read: Arunachal: Cadre of NSCN-K (YA) held in state's Longding district

''Based on the input, the Assam Rifles troops with Longding Police launched an operation in the border village. During the search of the area, a hardcore militant with a weapon and other war-like stores was apprehended by the joint team, when the militant was trying to flee,'' an official statement said.

The statement further said that the apprehended cadre of NSCN-K (YA) has been identified as Hongang Gangsa of Chop village of Longding district.

''It is being reported that the militant infiltrated from Myanmar with an intent to carry out extortion and other subversive activities in the villages along the Indo-Myanmar Border,'' it added.

He was also said to be involved in threatening locals and village leaders in the Wakka and Pangchao circles of the Longding district, creating an atmosphere of fear in the area.

''The apprehension of the hardcore militant is being seen as a major success for the Security Forces. It is also being widely celebrated in the border areas of Longding district who had been suffering at the hands of the apprehended militant and his group,'' the statement concluded.



