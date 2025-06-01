Arunachal's human rights defender and anti-mega dam activist Ebo Mili, who also serves as legal adviser to the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Federation (SIFF), has spoken out following a police complaint filed against him by the Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate of Boleng. The complaint compelled him to leave Parong village hurriedly for the safety of both himself and the local villagers.

Mili, who had been missing since Monday, issued a statement on Friday confirming his safety. He revealed that while heading towards Shi-Yomi, he was caught in a landslide in the Tato area and took shelter at a GREF camp. He also explained that he kept his mobile phone switched off due to past instances of police tracking his cell number.

His journey was delayed by multiple roadblocks, and by the time he reached an area with network coverage, news of his disappearance had already spread widely. Mili expressed gratitude to fellow activist Bhanu Tatak and the villagers whose pressure on the deputy commissioner prevented his arrest, despite the police complaint. He also thanked the broader public, especially the Adi community, for their active support in protesting against the dam.

The police complaint against Mili, filed by DC PN Thungon on Monday, accused him of leading a group of 80-90 people at the Beging protest site on May 22. Beging is the epicenter of protests, where drilling machines and other equipment related to the 12,000 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project have been stationed.

However, villagers of Beging denied the allegations, asserting that Mili was present solely in his role as SIFF’s legal counsel and did not incite or lead any unlawful activities.

Tensions continue to rise in Upper Siang and Siang districts as opposition to the dam project intensifies and the deployment of armed personnel increases.