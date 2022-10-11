Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government should impose president's rule in Arunachal Pradesh if the BJP doesn't want to investigate their Government allegedly involved in multi-crore scams through CBI or ED, said a prominent activist Serpi Flago from the state.

''Corruption charges are levelled against BJP leaders who came from Congress and for the truth to come, an investigation is needed, '' Flago said while speaking exclusively to India Today NE.

He further added that Arunachal Against Corruption (AAC) won't step back until and unless it gets a positive response on its demands, adding, ''CBI and ED inquiry against alleged corruption charges is the main motto of this protest by AAC at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi.''

Flago also said that from the President of India, they have got a positive response and they are expecting an appointment soon to submit their memorandum and demands to the President.

Further while responding to a question that why only Chief Minister Pema Khandu is being targeted among all sixty Legislative assembly members in Arunachal, Flago said, ''Chief Minister being head of state is responsible for all malpractice, even allegations coming up pertaining to malpractices Public Distribution System (PDS), Sampoorna Grameen Rozgar Yojana''.

Flago further added that Kiren Rijiju who is an MP Arunachal West constituency and is a senior BJP leader should discuss the matter with senior central party leaders and forward this anti-corruption voice to the citizens of Arunachal.

Commenting on the note for vote allegations, Flago said, ''This money culture has been introduced by the leaders themselves who lured innocent citizens with cash in exchange for their valuable votes''.

Later, replying to a question that why they don't approach Courts and seek justice, Flago said, ''I have fought many cases in court and have come to know that justice takes time and moreover it's time-consuming''.