An activist, Praful Khenlong, has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the vigilance department, accusing former Land Management (LM) director E Nangar of irregular appointments in ministerial and non-ministerial posts. The FIR highlights alleged violations of appointment norms within the directorate.

According to Khenlong, discrepancies arose from the directorate's notification dated November 14, 2013, which outlined vacancies including a multitasking post of night chowkidar and several others such as supervisor Kanungo, mandals, chainmen, upper divisional clerk, and stenographer. Khenlong claims that these positions were not properly advertised as required.

"Investigations revealed that neither copies of the advertisements were sent to the office of the deputy commissioner/additional deputy commissioner nor to the Information & Public Relations (IPR) director," Khenlong asserted. He further stated that responses from various offices across the state, obtained through Right to Information (RTI) applications, supported his claims.

Efforts to obtain detailed information about applicants through RTI in March 28, 2017, reportedly yielded no satisfactory responses. Instead, Khenlong alleged, "the department claimed to have destroyed all advertisement documents from November 2013, citing a board decision in October 15, 2015, which I believe was aimed at concealing irregular appointments."

SP Anant Mittal of the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) confirmed receipt of Khenlong's FIR, stating that the case has been forwarded to higher authorities for further review and action.