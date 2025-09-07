Arunachal activist stopped from travelling abroad, alleges harassment over anti-dam protests

Arunachal activist and legal advisor of the Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum, Bhanu Tatak, was stopped at Delhi airport on September 7 while attempting to board a flight to Dublin, Ireland. She was set to begin a three-month short course at Dublin City University starting September 9.

Tatak alleged immigration officials prevented her from travelling because of a complaint filed by Itanagar police in connection with her role in protests against the proposed Siang Dam. According to her, the case has been used to target those opposing the project. “I want the withdrawal of wrongful charges against me and accountability from the police and immigration authorities who gave me no notice and showed no written cause,” she said.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Arunachal extended support, accusing the state government of misusing law enforcement to silence critics. “This is a direct attack on freedom of speech and democratic rights,” NSUI said in a statement, describing the move as anti-youth, anti-people, and anti-democratic.

Tatak, who has long campaigned against large dam projects in the Siang region, has faced repeated threats and harassment for her activism. Though her passport was later returned, she was denied travel to Ireland and remains under legal pressure due to the pending case.

NSUI said it is backing Tatak and her community through the Legal & Sanctuary Fund as the conflict over the Siang Dam continues to escalate.