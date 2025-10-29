Arunachal activist Techi Puru arrested during protest seeking justice for 19-year-old suicide victim

In a move that has sparked widespread outrage, Arunachal Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested activist Techi Puru for taking part in a peaceful protest outside the Yupia Judicial Magistrate First Class Court, where demonstrators were demanding justice for 19-year-old Gomchu Yekar, who allegedly died by suicide under distressing circumstances.



Techi Puru, a well-known activist and whistleblower, gained prominence for his persistent fight against corruption and administrative misconduct during the 2022–2023 Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak scandal. His arrest has drawn condemnation from student groups, civil society members, and local organizations who accused authorities of silencing voices seeking accountability.



The protest coincided with the court appearance of former Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner, Talo Potom, who was remanded to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the case. Potom faces grave charges including abetment to suicide, sexual harassment, coercion, and corruption.



Eyewitnesses described the protest as peaceful and disciplined, asserting that demonstrators were merely calling for a fair and transparent trial into the circumstances that led to Gomchu Yekar’s death. However, the sudden detention of Techi Puru triggered strong reactions among the crowd, who termed the action “an attempt to suppress truth and justice.”



As the incident continues to unfold, questions are being raised about the state’s handling of the case and the growing tension between activism and administrative accountability in Arunachal Pradesh.