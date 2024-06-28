A high-level meeting chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary addressed critical land acquisition issues affecting 22 road projects under the Border Road Organisation (BRO) across nine districts of the state.

The discussion, held at the Chief Secretary's office, was attended by Lt. General Raghu Srinivasan, Director General of Border Roads, and senior state officials including Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) P Subramaniyam.

The meeting focused on resolving various challenges hindering the progress of these strategic road projects. Key issues discussed included joint surveys, land acquisition notifications, compensation disbursement, and forest clearances.

Recognising the importance of these infrastructure developments, particularly in border areas, the participants established specific timelines for each road project.

To ensure swift progress, the senior officers from the BRO, Land Management Department, and Department of Forests & Environment have been directed to conduct regular follow-up meetings. This proactive approach aims to prevent further delays in project implementation.