Arunachal: Adi Baane Kebang clarifies position on Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, denies silence on dam issue

The Adi Baane Kebang (ABK), the apex and appellate body of the Adi tribe, has clarified its stance on the contentious Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), responding to criticism over its perceived silence on the matter. Addressing a press conference at the Pasighat Press Club on Friday, ABK President Tanon Tatak assured that the organization remains committed to safeguarding the welfare and interests of the Adi community.

Tatak informed that the ABK team had held discussions with the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIF) on August 2 in Pasighat, during which SIF leaders requested ABK’s visit to Geku, one of the project-affected areas. “We conveyed our inconvenience to visit immediately, but it was agreed that ABK would visit the affected villages of Geku, Yingkiong, Riga, and others in October, after the Solung festival and once monsoon conditions improve,” he stated.

Rejecting allegations of indifference, Tatak stressed that ABK should not be misunderstood as being unsupportive of the dam-affected people. “We are neither pro-dam nor anti-dam at this stage. Our stance is clear—we will act in the best interest of the Adi community without fear. I urge people not to troll us on social media. Anyone can reach out to me directly—I am always available to serve my people with sincerity,” he said.

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has proposed three dam sites for SUMP in the Upper Siang and Siang districts: between Parong and Deging villages, at Ugeng near Riga, and between Ditte-Dime and Geku. Surveys are being conducted to assess feasibility, but strong opposition has emerged from local communities who fear large-scale displacement, environmental degradation, and threats to traditional livelihoods.

While the government views the project as vital for regional infrastructure and economic development, villagers argue that it risks destroying their land, environment, and cultural identity. Amid widespread protests, some community members have accused ABK of failing to actively oppose the project. The coming months are likely to test ABK’s leadership as it seeks to balance the expectations of affected communities with the government’s national interest narrative.