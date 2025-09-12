Arunachal: Adi Bane Ane Kebang East Siang unit organises second book donation drive in Pasighat

In a continued effort to strengthen education at the grassroots level, the Adi Bane Ane Kebang (ABAK) East Siang District unit on Thursday, September 11 conducted its second book donation drive in Pasighat.

During the programme, a total of 847 books were formally handed over to the Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE), Pasighat. Additionally, NCERT textbooks for Class VI students of Government Daying Ering Memorial Upper Primary School were donated, addressing a pressing shortage that had hindered classroom learning.

Headteacher Tabung Ering highlighted that the scarcity of textbooks had been affecting lessons, making the donation particularly significant for students’ academic progress.

The initiative was led by ABAK East Siang President Mrs. Miti Megu Perme, accompanied by executive members. They reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to continue extending support for educational development across the district.

As part of the drive, the team also visited Government Primary School Oyan Camp, where they interacted with teachers and students. After learning about the challenges faced by the school—particularly the lack of essential textbooks—ABAK assured further assistance in the future.

Expressing gratitude, DDSE East Siang District, Odhuk Tabing, lauded ABAK’s initiative. “The donation will go a long way in supporting students’ learning, as textbook shortages have been a major concern in our schools,” Tabing said.