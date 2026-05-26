Arunachal: AdiSU calls 12-hour East Siang bandh over activist Gumin Mize detention

The Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU Apex) has announced a 12-hour bandh across East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on May 27, demanding the release of anti-drug activist and APADW president Gumin Mize.

According to a letter submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of East Siang district, the bandh will be observed from 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM if Gumin Mize is not granted bail by the court on May 26.

AdiSU said the protest has been called over the continued detention of Mize, whose arrest has triggered widespread reactions in Arunachal Pradesh in recent days.

The student body stated that essential services would remain exempted from the bandh, including hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, ambulances, police, fire and emergency services, media personnel, electricity and telecommunication services, milk and water supply vehicles, as well as students appearing for examinations and people attending pre-scheduled marriages or religious ceremonies.

AdiSU president Gomle Ratan and general secretary Mido Pertin stated that the bandh would be carried out in a peaceful and democratic manner and that district authorities and police had already been informed regarding the proposed shutdown.

The proposed bandh comes amid growing protests and demands from several organisations in Arunachal Pradesh seeking action regarding the detention of Gumin Mize.